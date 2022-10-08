Watch CBS News
Penn & Teller: Fool Us - 'Single-handed three-legged twin bullet catch'

SEASON PREMIERE — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The TV audience watches along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Jon Mobley, The Van Hargen Twins, Axel Adler & Chris Canfield.  Alyson Hannigan ("How I Met Your Mother") serves as host (#901). Original airdate 10/14/22.    

