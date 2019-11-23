Penn & Teller: Fool Us - "Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us"
HOLIDAY MAGIC – The magical duo of PENN & TELLER is joined by host Alyson Hannigan to help kick off the holiday season with this all-new special complete with magicians, costumes and a Christmas Trophy! The special is produced by 1/17 PRODUCTIONS with executive producers Peter Adam Golden, Andrew Golder, Penn Jillette and Teller. Original airdate 11/29/2019.
