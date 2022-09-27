Partnership to provide $1 million in grants for local women, BIPOC-Owned businesses

SEATTLE - A new partnership is working to help local businesses owned by women and people of color recover from COVID-19.

Margie Haywood is the owner of Work and Play Lounge, Washington's first coworking space owned by a Black woman. She says it's now one of less than 40 businesses like it to survive the pandemic.

"Any form of revenue generating came to a full halt, because everything we did was in person and at venue spaces, so that was completely shuttered," Haywood said.

Last September, Margie moved Work and Play Lounge to West Seattle, a process that took time, energy, and investment from her personal savings.

"My husband and I and my four children painted, renovated this entire space," said Haywood. "We spent overnight just making sure the space was created."

It was at that pivotal moment Margie found out a $10,000 check was on its way from the Comcast RISE program. Last year, it awarded grants, tech makeovers, and marketing resources to more than 100 small businesses in King and Pierce Counties.

"That money came at a time that positioned us to be able to have some capital to make sure that we were able to start marketing the space, and start cultivating it, and getting people in here," Haywood said.

On Monday, Comcast committed another $1 million to the RISE program, partnering with local governments to send more resources to BIPOC and women-owned businesses in the area.

"Now, coming out of this pandemic, these kinds of investments will be even a higher need for them, because it affected many of our communities disproportionately," said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

A year after receiving her RISE grant, Margie is set to open a second Work and Play Lounge in Queen Anne.

"I believe in big things." Haywood continued, "I just encourage everybody else to believe the same, and believe in your ideas, and trust your ideas."

The two-week application period for this year's Comcast RISE grants opens October 3rd.