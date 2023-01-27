Pamela Anderson defends Tim Allen after flashing allegation

Hollywood Minute 1/27: New "Shazam" trailer drops Hollywood Minute 1/27: New "Shazam" trailer drops 01:15

(CNN) -- Pamela Anderson is addressing discussion about a story regarding her "Home Improvement" costar Tim Allen that is part of her new memoir, "Love Pamela."

In an excerpt from her book published by Variety earlier this week, Anderson alleges that Allen flashed her and showed her his penis while working on the sitcom in 1991, when she was 23 and Allen was 37.

Earlier this week, Allen denied the incident took place, and now Anderson appears to want to make it known she has no ill will regarding what she says happened.

Tim Allen, Pamela Anderson, and Richard Karn as seen in a 1997 episode of "Home Improvement." ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

"Tim is a comedian, it's his job to cross the line. I'm sure he had no bad intentions," Variety reported she shared via text messages with the publication. "Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It's a new world."

In the memoir excerpt about the alleged incident, Anderson recalled it taking place on their first day of filming.

"I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe," she wrote. "He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably."

The excerpt doesn't mention how or when Allen may have seen Anderson naked.

Anderson posed for Playboy several times throughout her career, with her first appearance, in 1989, a couple of years before she alleges the incident took place.

"No, it never happened," Allen said in a statement to CNN Monday. "I would never do such a thing."

Anderson is also the subject of "Pamela, a love story," which is set to premiere on Netflix January 31, the same day her memoir is scheduled to be published.