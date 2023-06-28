Over 80 million are under air quality alerts as smoke from Canada wildfires drifts into the US

PA: Smoke from Canadian wildfires engulfs skyline PA: Smoke from Canadian wildfires engulfs skyline 00:34

(CNN) — More than 80 million people from the Midwest to the East Coast are under air quality alerts as smoke from Canadian wildfires sweeps across parts of the US, prompting beach closures, warnings of reduced visibility, and calls for people to stay indoors.

Canada is seeing its worst fire season on record with hundreds of wildfires raging across the country – more than 250 of them burning "out of control," according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. The wildfires have led to the highest annual emissions on record for the country, according to a Tuesday report from Copernicus, a division of the European Union's space program.

A person rides a bicycle along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires on June 27 in Chicago. Kiichiro Sato/AP

As smoke crosses into the US, air quality alerts have been issued for the entire states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Delaware, and Maryland as well are parts of Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia, the National Weather Service said.

Metro Atlanta is under a Code Orange air quality alert for Wednesday. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings were posted for portions of the Southern states as well, adding to the discomfort in those areas.

Residents are being advised to stay indoors with their air conditioning running or, in some areas, wear N95 masks if they have to be outside.

Many locations from Pennsylvania to Iowa are experiencing very unhealthy air. A small area east and north of Detroit reached hazardous levels Wednesday morning, according to AirNow.gov.

Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, and Davenport, Iowa, have all seen readings in the very unhealthy range Wednesday morning. The smoke is causing unhealthy air quality readings stretching south as far as St. Louis, Cincinnati, and Louisville, Kentucky.

A Code Red alert – warning of unhealthy air quality – was issued for much of the Midwest and Ohio Valley on Wednesday, according to AirNow.gov.

Locations under the Code Red warning include Chicago, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, and Erie in Pennsylvania, Columbus, Ohio, Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Madison and Milwaukee in Wisconsin. Many of those places were already experiencing unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality Wednesday morning.

Chicago and Detroit had the worst air quality in the world Tuesday night, with Detroit's air at one point reaching a "very unhealthy" Air Quality Index of 205, according to IQAir. Chicago registered an Air Quality Index of 174 late Tuesday.

The cities' skylines were blurred by smoke Tuesday, with a white haze lingering over roads and neighborhoods.

"I can feel like a burning in my throat," Dalya Khuder, who was visiting Detroit, told CNN affiliate WXYZ. "The air quality is just really bad and I don't want that stuff in my lungs."

Chicago asked all residents – especially those with heart or lung disease, older adults, pregnant people, and young children – to avoid outdoor activities and protect themselves from exposure. Chicago Public Schools and camps are also moving activities indoors, city officials said in a news release.

About 11 miles away, Evanston, Illinois, closed all swimming beaches and canceled a concert Tuesday due to the poor air quality, the city said on Facebook, asking residents to limit outdoor exposure through Wednesday.

Across the state line in Michigan, the Mackinac Bridge was shrouded in smoke Tuesday. Motorists were asked to drive slowly and with caution due to the reduced visibility on the bridge.

High levels of fine particulate in the air in Michigan could become unhealthy or hazardous for all residents at some point – not just sensitive groups, the state's health department warned.

"The most protective option when air is unhealthy for you is to stay indoors with air conditioning, reduce strenuous activities, and limit outdoor activities. If you must to be outside, N95 masks offer enhanced protection when used according to product instructions," the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.

Wildfire smoke carries particulate matter, or PM2.5 – a tiny but dangerous pollutant that, when inhaled, can travel deep into lung tissue and enter the bloodstream, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The particulate matter has been linked to a number of health problems including asthma, heart disease, and other respiratory illnesses.

American cities under air quality alerts are mostly in "Code Orange" – with the air deemed unhealthy for sensitive groups – or "Code Red," which is when the air is believed to be unhealthy for the general public.

Hazy skies could return to New York

New York is also expected to see unhealthy levels of smoke return Wednesday and Thursday to some areas – about three weeks after New York City topped the list of the world's worst air pollution as smoke from the Canadian wildfires wafted south, turning skies orange.

"New Yorkers should be prepared for elevated levels of fine particulate pollution caused by smoke on Wednesday and Thursday," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "Current projections show the highest concentrations of smoke will slowly push east across the eastern half of New York State during the day Thursday, extending across much of the state."

In Ohio, a spokesperson for the Cleveland mayor's office said, "What happened in NY a few weeks ago and Chicago today may happen here in Cleveland tomorrow."

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency issued an air quality advisory, forecasting fine particulate levels in the "Unhealthy" Air Quality Index range.

Indianapolis drivers were also warned about reduced visibility, with the National Weather Service saying to "be prepared for haze that could suddenly reduce visibilities" in some areas Tuesday and Wednesday.