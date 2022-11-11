Over 10,000 Washingtonians Regain Voting Rights After Serving Prison Sentence

SEATTLE - Thousands of new voters were able to take part in Tuesday's election thanks to a restoration of rights in Washington State.

At the start of this year, a new law went into effect automatically restoring voting rights to residents convicted of a felony, provided they have been released from prison.

"If you're not in prison in Washington, and you're being released from prison in any way, you're automatically eligible to vote. That's the major change," said Christopher Poulos, director of person-centered services at the Washington State Department of Corrections.

"Under the old law, people who were on supervision, or living in reentry centers, work releases, could not vote. That would all need to be completed." Poulos continued, "what that meant was potentially people could be living in our communities, paying taxes, going to school, owning property, all of these things, but wouldn't have any say whatsoever in our local, state, or federal elections, and that could go on for years, or in some cases for life."

The Washington State Department of Corrections estimates 13,000 people regained their right to vote in 2022 because of the change. However, the ACLU of Washington believes that number is over 20,000.

"To be able to say, 'I have a say in how our democracy is run, who is in office, how my taxes are being spent, is an opportunity for civic engagement, opportunity to say 'I am part of America, I am part of Washington, I am part of my city and my community,'" said ACLU of Washington Coalition Organizer Anthony Blankenship.

The change is of personal significance to both Poulos and Blankenship, who were incarcerated at one point in their lives. Poulos served his sentence in Maine, one of two states allowing inmates to vote while in detention.

"I actually got a ballot sent to me while I was incarcerated, and what that made me feel like was that I'm currently physically separated from my community, but I'm still part of my community. I'm still a citizen, I still have a voice, I still have a say, and what that made me feel is I should stay on the right track, because I am not going to be an outcast for the rest of my life," said Poulos. "This is something that maybe most people take for granted, the ability to cast a ballot, but once that is taken from you, you can truly understand how important it is to have."

Blankenship, who was incarcerated in Washington State, shares, "when people ask, 'what does it mean for people that have been criminally disenfranchised,' it means the world. It means that people are able to be part of our community, part of our systems, and not just being told what to do. You know, you have enough of that while in prison, that to come out into the community and not have a say at all, and be rejected from housing, being rejected from employment, you know, this helps."

Poulos and Blankenship expect this restoration of voting rights will help reduce recidivism, providing a better opportunity for Washingtonians to find success once they leave prison.

"We need to create structures, and systems, and allow people back into our community after they have paid for whatever harm that they had caused, right? We need to be able to restore not just their vote, but their also their connection to other humans, to humanity," said Blankenship.

"It really was conducive to my own personal successful reentry," said Poulos. "When we include people, when we center people, when we treat people well, people often respond in kind. It's really kind of real basic human psychology that when we feel part of something, we're less likely to cause harm."

Poulos adds Election Day posts by people voting for the first time, or for first time in years, have made for a special sight on social media.

"The smile and joy on their face is just amazing," said Poulos. "It's so impactful, and it's so conducive to successful reentry, successful community engagement, and reintegration into society. It's awesome to watch."