Osprey presence sign of healthy environment

SEATTLE, June 24, 2023 — Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) has taken extraordinary measures to protect and support a pair of federally protected ospreys that migrate to Washington each summer. SPR officials noticed an osprey nest perched atop a pole, causing obstruction to the athletic field lights at Dahl Playfield. Faced with the challenge of balancing the needs of ospreys and the requirements of recreational activities, SPR decided to step in and improve the nest in a safe way. SPR carefully removed the nest intact, built a metal nesting fixture and reinstalled the nest. The osprey pair returned successfully and are raising their young using the fixture. Their presence is a sign of a healthy environment.