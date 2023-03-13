Oscar winners 2023: See the full list
(CNN) -- The 95th Academy Awards were presented on Sunday
See below for a full list of the nominees. The winners are indicated in bold.
BEST PICTURE
"All Quiet on the Western Front"
"Avatar: The Way of Water"
"The Banshees of Inisherin"
"Elvis"
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" *WINNER
"The Fabelmans"
"Tár"
"Top Gun: Maverick"
"Triangle of Sadness"
"Women Talking"
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Hong Chau, "The Whale"
Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" *WINNER
Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"
Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"
Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" *WINNER
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
"All Quiet on the Western Front," Germany *WINNER
"Argentina, 1985," Argentina
"Close," Belgium
"EO," Poland
"The Quiet Girl," Ireland
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
"The Elephant Whisperers" *WINNER
"Haulout"
"How Do You Measure a Year?"
"The Martha Mitchell Effect"
"Stranger at the Gate"
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
"All That Breathes"
"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"
"Fire of Love"
"A House Made of Splinters"
"Navalny" *WINNER
ORIGINAL SONG
"Applause" from "Tell It like a Woman"
"Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick"
"Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" *WINNER
"This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" *WINNER
"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"
"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"
"The Sea Beast"
"Turning Red"
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
"All Quiet on the Western Front"
"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
"Living"
"Top Gun: Maverick"
"Women Talking" *WINNER
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
"The Banshees of Inisherin"
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" *WINNER
"The Fabelmans"
"Tár"
"Triangle of Sadness"
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Austin Butler, "Elvis"
Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Brendan Fraser, "The Whale" *WINNER
Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"
Bill Nighy, "Living"
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Cate Blanchett, "Tár"
Ana de Armas, "Blonde"
Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"
Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"
Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" *WINNER
DIRECTOR
Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" *WINNER
Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"
Todd Field, "Tár"
Ruben Ostlund, "Triangle of Sadness"
PRODUCTION DESIGN
"All Quiet on the Western Front" *WINNER
"Avatar: The Way of Water"
"Babylon"
"Elvis"
"The Fabelmans"
CINEMATOGRAPHY
"All Quiet on the Western Front" *WINNER
"Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"
"Elvis"
"Empire of Light"
"Tár"
COSTUME DESIGN
"Babylon"
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" *WINNER
"Elvis"
"Everything Everywhere All at Once"
"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"
ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND
"All Quiet on the Western Front"
"Avatar: The Way of Water"
"The Batman"
"Elvis"
"Top Gun: Maverick" *WINNER
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" *WINNER
"The Flying Sailor"
"Ice Merchants"
"My Year of Dicks"
"An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It"
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
"An Irish Goodbye" *WINNER
"Ivalu"
"Le Pupille"
"Night Ride"
"The Red Suitcase"
ORIGINAL SCORE
"All Quiet on the Western Front" *WINNER
"Babylon"
"The Banshees of Inisherin"
"Everything Everywhere All at Once"
"The Fabelmans"
VISUAL EFFECTS
"All Quiet on the Western Front"
"Avatar: The Way of Water" *WINNER
"The Batman"
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"Top Gun: Maverick"
FILM EDITING
"The Banshees of Inisherin"
"Elvis"
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" *WINNER
"Tár"
"Top Gun: Maverick"
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
"All Quiet on the Western Front"
"The Batman"
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"Elvis"
"The Whale" *WINNER
