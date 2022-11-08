Watch CBS News
One week left to donate Thanksgiving food to West Seattle Food Bank

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

SEATTLE - Rising grocery prices due to inflation are making things difficult for food banks. West Seattle has seen an uptick in families each week coming in for food. With one week left to donate, WSFB is looking for Thanksgiving food items to help feed families in need. The food bank will still be accepting non-perishable donations after Nov. 14 to distribute at other winter holidays. 

