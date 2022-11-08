One week left to donate Thanksgiving food to West Seattle Food Bank
SEATTLE - Rising grocery prices due to inflation are making things difficult for food banks. West Seattle has seen an uptick in families each week coming in for food. With one week left to donate, WSFB is looking for Thanksgiving food items to help feed families in need. The food bank will still be accepting non-perishable donations after Nov. 14 to distribute at other winter holidays.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.