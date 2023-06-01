One-on-One with Edwin Moses, Part Three

One-on-One with Olympian Edwin Moses, Part 3 One-on-One with Olympian Edwin Moses, Part 3 03:01

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Edwin Moses is considered a "citizen of the world," but when he looks at his legacy, he comes back to Atlanta.

There are now track and field scholarships at his alma mater, Morehouse College -- along with a track that bears his name.

He has been a busy man over the years, with philanthropic work as well as working with international doping agencies associated with the Olympics and other athletic bodies.

In December 1988, Moses created the first random out-of-competition drug testing regimen for amateur sports programs. Over the ensuing years, he has worked diligently to develop methodologies geared toward reducing the use of performance-enhancing drugs among athletes in all amateur sports.

Moses said that the forced downtime created by the Covid 19 pandemic allowed him to work on projects that he did not have time for in the past: a documentary and a book. He said the documentary will see the light of day this fall, while he's expecting to get work on the book done later this year as well.

You still have an opportunity to catch up on the earlier portion of Sam Crenshaw's conversation with Edwin Moses.