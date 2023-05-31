One-on-One with Edwin Moses, Part One

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Before Edwin Moses raced to Olympic stardom, his journey took him from Dayton, Ohio, to Atlanta's Morehouse College on an academic scholarship.

While at Morehouse, Moses honed his running craft, running on local public high school tracks around Atlanta, since the historically Black college did not have its own track. On those tracks, he developed his signature style of taking 13 steps between hurdles -- which differed from the 15 steps that his rivals generally took. This allowed Moses to pull away in the back half of his races.

Atlanta Now's Sam Crenshaw recently sat down with Moses to discuss the path he took throughout his storied life.