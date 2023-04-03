Old Ukrainian tradition 'Pysanky' takes on new meaning with the war

SEATTLE, April 2, 2023 - A woman in Woodinville is keeping the Ukrainian Easter egg tradition known as Pysanky alive. After learning the art form from her mother, she has passed it down to her children and now the community. Sylvia Castro, a Washington state master in Pysanky, hosted a class ahead of Easter with the community to make their own eggs to ward off evil. The legend says as long as the tradition is passed on from generation to generation, the good will prevail. All proceeds from the class are going to the Ukrainian Association of Washington State to purchase NICU incubators for babies born prematurely during the war. About 50% of expectant mothers in Ukraine are going into labor early due to the stressful nature of war.