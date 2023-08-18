Officials: Marine dies during live-fire training at Camp Pendleton

AP Top Stories August 18 - AM AP Top Stories August 18 - AM 01:01

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A Camp Pendleton Marine died Thursday during a training exercise at the base, according to U.S. military officials.

The incident happened during a nighttime live-fire training event, with the deceased Marine assigned as a student with the base's School of Infantry-West.

Officials stated, "An investigation into the circumstances of the death is ongoing and the command is fully cooperating with the investigation efforts. SOI-W is providing support to the family and peers of the deceased during this difficult time. There is no additional information available at this time."

The Marine was not identified by officials.