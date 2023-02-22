Off-duty firefighter helps save a life during hair appointment

SEATTLE, February 21, 2023 - During February's Heart Month, people are encouraged to eat healthy, exercise regularly and learn basic life-saving measures like CPR. But this month, 911 responders are encouraging people to download the PulsePoint app too. Integrated with the 911 dispatch system, the app alerts community members nearby to a cardiac emergency where folks could potentially jump into action before responders can make it to the scene. An off-duty Bellevue firefighter was getting her hair done when she received an alert, got out of her chair and ran next door to help save a man suffering cardiac arrest.