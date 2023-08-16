Nick Jonas plays it 'cool' after tumbling into a hole on stage

(CNN) — Nick Jonas certainly knows how to play it "cool."

The singer took a bit of a fall on stage during a concert on Tuesday in Boston, while on tour with his Jonas Brothers bandmates Joe and Kevin.

As seen in videos posted to social media, the band was performing their song "Celebrate" when Nick fell into a large hole in the stage right behind him.

Nick Jonas is seen here performing in New York with The Jonas Brothers in August. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

After a momentary grimace, Nick quickly recovered from the scary fall, popping right back up and continuing on with the song like a total pro.

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their "Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour" world tour in New York last week. As the title suggests, the tour promises to cover songs from their entire catalog.

"It's our most ambitious show we've ever put on," Nick said in an interview with People earlier this month.

He added that "building out five albums in one night was a challenge that I don't think we fully understood," and that it felt "amazing" to look back on "the road that brought us to this moment now."

Tuesday's show also marked Joe's 34th birthday, and in a video posted to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the audience is seen singing happy birthday to mark the occasion.

"Celebrated my birthday in Boston with 19,000 of my closest friends," Joe wrote over the video.