Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas debut their daughter in public

(CNN) -- Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas showed off their adorable baby daughter, Malti during the Jonas Brothers' Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday.

Chopra Jonas held their daughter in the audience at the event, where they sat next to Sophie Turner, who is married to Joe Jonas.

The ceremony was the first public outing the couple has made with the baby.

Last January, they announced the baby's birth via surrogacy. The couple married in December 2018 in a Christian and Hindu ceremony.

Months after Malti was born, the couple revealed that she had been in the hospital for some time, writing, she was "finally home" after spending "100 plus days in the NICU."

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," the couple wrote at the time. "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

Jonas, along with his brothers, was honored with a star at Monday's Walk of Fame ceremony as Jonas Brothers members.