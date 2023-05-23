File: Niall Horan announces 2024 tour File: Niall Horan announces 2024 tour 00:48

(CNN) — Niall Horan is headed out on tour next year.

The former One Direction member announced "The Show Live on Tour" 2024, which will take him to Europe, North America and more.

"There's nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they're attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives," Horan said in his announcement. "To me, that's always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting."

"It's been far too long and I can't wait to see your beautiful faces, Horan added in an Instagram post.

Horan recently revealed that he will release his third album, "The Show," on June 9. The singles "Heaven" and "Meltdown" will be included on the album.

On the upcoming tour, Horan will perform in England, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Italy, Spain and more. He will also head to Australia and New Zealand. The North American leg kicks off in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and will head to Nashville, Philadelphia, New York City, Cincinnati, Toronto, Denver and more. The tour will come to a close in Phoenix, Arizona.

Tickets for the tour go on sale next month.