New tropical weather system takes aim at north Florida, south Georgia areas

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- The National Hurricane Center says a new tropical depression is expected to move toward the north coast of Florida, and possibly into Georgia later this coming week.

The system, currently dubbed Tropical Depression Ten, is currently located about 65 miles northeast of Cozumel, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph. As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, its forward movement was stationary. On its current track, slow movement toward the north, and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico is expected to begin on Monday

Projected path of Tropical Depression 10, as of Saturday at 5 pm ET NOAA/NHC

Once the tropical depression's sustained winds reach 39 mph, it will become a tropical storm. According to the National Hurricane Center, the next name on the 2023 tropical system list is "Idalia."

Much of Florida's Gulf Coast under state of emergency

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Saturday afternoon for much of the Gulf Coastal region of that state as forecasters monitored the tropical system.

"I encourage Floridians to have a plan in place and ensure that their hurricane supply kit is stocked," DeSantis said.

The emergency declaration covers an area from Fort Myers northward to Panama City.

Current Watches and Warnings in Effect

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Yucatan Peninsula from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth

A Tropical Storm Warning is issued when tropical storm conditions are expected within 36 hours. A Tropical Storm Watch is issued for areas where tropical storm conditions are possible, generally within 48 hours.

No watches or warnings have been issued for the mainland United States as of this point.