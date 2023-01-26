New "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" trailer released New "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" trailer released 02:30

(WUPA) - With one word, Billy Batson continues his journey as the superhero Shazam, along with his foster siblings in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," continuing the saga started in the first film in the series, "Shazam!" which premiered in 2019.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Zachary Levi stars as the titular hero, who shares his body with 14-year-old Billy Batson (Asher Angel). Billy turns into Shazam by saying the magic word, "Shazam!" This turns him into the superhero, who has the "wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury," according to the original Captain Marvel and Shazam comic book series.

Billy became the hero after stumbling upon the Rock of Eternity, home of a wizard, also named Shazam (Djimon Hounsou). Sensing Billy's honor and bravery, the wizard chose the boy to be his champion and granted him superpowers in order to help people.

In the upcoming movie, while Billy continues to learn about his powers, the Daughters of Atlas, a trio of vengeful, ancient gods (Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu, & Helen Mirren), come to Earth seeking magic stolen from them long ago. They run headlong into Billy and his family and battle for the fate of the entire world.

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" opens in theaters across North America on March 17, 2023.