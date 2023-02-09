Watch CBS News
New N Concourse at SeaTac Airport opens 9 new retail concepts

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

SEATAC, Wa., February 8, 2023 - The N Concourse was built in the 1970s, and now it has a new look. This expansion and redesign allows for 8 more gates, 9 dining and retail concepts and art displays. The concourse offers a balance of local, national and international options for travelers to shop and dine. Costa Coffee of London now has a location in the N Concourse as the first location at a U.S. airport. With conservation in mind, recycled stormwater is collected from the roof and stored in tanks to be used as flushable water for bathroom facilities. SEA hopes to become a 5-star airport with the N Concourse .

