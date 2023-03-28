New details released in Largo attorney disappearance; surgeon arrested

Authorities say video, blood link Pinellas plastic surgeon to Largo lawyer murder case Authorities say video, blood link Pinellas plastic surgeon to Largo lawyer murder case 02:03

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - A Florida plastic surgeon accused of killing a Largo attorney appeared in court Monday for his first hearing. 44-year-old Tomasz Kosowski is facing first-degree murder charges in the case of missing lawyer, 41-year-old Steven Cozzi.

The Tarpon Springs plastic surgeon appeared in Pinellas County court Monday where a judge ordered no bond. The probable cause affidavit is highlighting new details about the alleged murder. Investigators say they found evidence that led them to Kosowski's home in Tarpon Springs.

On March 21st, the Largo Police Department responded to a missing person's call. Officers found Steven Cozzi's wallet, car keys, cell phone and vehicle were left behind. Officers say video surveillance shows a grey Toyota Tundra arriving at the Blanchard Law office on Belcher Road in Largo the same day.

Police say an unidentified white male is seen entering the building wearing gloves, carrying a large box and wearing a backpack. Shortly after, police say Cozzi arrived. A while later, police say a man exits the building struggling to pull a heavy cart to the Toyota Tundra.

According to the affidavit, both men were supposed to attend the same meeting by phone the morning Cozzi disappeared. But as soon as the defendant disconnects from the line, police say, video captures movement at the crime scene again. The victim is never seen exiting the business on surveillance.

Kosowski's lawyer responded to reporters just moments after the hearing on Monday.

"We weren't going to get a bail hearing today. There's a lot of factors involved and we need to explore a few things and then we will address that in the near future," said attorney for Koskowski, Bjorn Brunvand. "I filed a notice of appearance and there are no formal charges as of yet and so at this point, the not guilty plea is not filed. It will be filed if and when there are formal charges filed."

Investigators found a large amount of blood was cleaned up from the bathroom floor and Kosowski's fingerprint was found in the breaker room. They tell Tampa Bay Now the Toyota Tundra was seen on flock cameras going to Kosowski's home in tarpon springs carrying the same cart. Two days later, a search warrant was served and the same Toyota Tundra was found in Kosowski's garage. Investigators found blood in the truck and on the garage floor.

Saturday, Tarpon Springs police stopped Kosowski and searched his vehicle with a warrant. They found a ballistic vest with blood on it, masks, a taser, brass knuckles, duct tape and sedatives.

No motive has been announced in the case and investigators believe the alleged murder was premeditated.Cozzi's body has not yet been found. The investigation is ongoing.

You can view the full affidavit here.