New dashboard tracks PFAs in drinking water

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

SEATTLE, May 19, 2023 — The Washington State Department of Health launched a new online tool to provide the public with access to data collected by public water systems. PFAs can be found in a wide variety of consumer products such as kitchen ware and water-resistant clothing and have the potential to contaminate our drinking water. The dashboard tracks PFAs levels in water across the state. About 2 percent of test results have come back with unsafe levels.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 9:09 AM

