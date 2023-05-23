New dashboard tracks PFAs in drinking water
SEATTLE, May 19, 2023 — The Washington State Department of Health launched a new online tool to provide the public with access to data collected by public water systems. PFAs can be found in a wide variety of consumer products such as kitchen ware and water-resistant clothing and have the potential to contaminate our drinking water. The dashboard tracks PFAs levels in water across the state. About 2 percent of test results have come back with unsafe levels.
