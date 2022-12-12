New Ballard pub gives women's sports a 'rough & tumble' home in Seattle

SEATTLE, December 9, 2022 - The city's first pub where women's sports are always on the big screen opened its doors Friday.

"I don't yet know anybody who hasn't watched a women's sports game, and gone, 'holy moly, that is incredible athleticism, and so much fun to watch," said Jen Barnes, a diehard OL Reign fan.

Last November, she was excited to watch the team's playoff run with a pint at a pub and friends by her side, but found that was easier said than done.

"I started calling around, and even the semifinals weren't being played at a pub around town, at least that I could find, and that's a pretty normal occurrence for fans of women's sports." Barnes continued, "it really did lead to a moment for me, where I realized, 'we shouldn't be having to call around and ask to have the top women's teams in the country being played.'"

One year later, Barnes is bringing 'Rough & Tumble' to her native Ballard. It's a new spot where women's sports are never an afterthought.

"We are making women's sports viewing accessible to everyone," Barnes said. "We are just the second one in the world to do anything like this, and the first ever in Seattle."

Patrons have their pick of 18 screens on which to watch their favorite athletes, as well as an assortment of cocktails and food described as 'classic pub fare done right.'

"We've got some really good salads, we have meat free protein options... and we have fun stuff like nachos, and wings, and fried pickles, and jalapeno bites, so stuff that you kind of hope to have when you're watching a game," said Barnes.

Barnes shares there were certainly hurdles on the road to making 'Rough & Tumble' a reality, but seeing the community rally around her concept provided a boost she couldn't back away from.

"Rough & Tumble has been deeply supported by both the Seattle Storm, the OL Reign, most every single university and high school and collegiate team." Barnes continued, "in particular, women-owned businesses have just really come out of the woodwork to do anything and everything they can to help see me and Rough & Tumble succeed, and that has been really, really special and inspiring."

No matter how much the pub puts on her plate, you can bet Barnes will be watching come 'Reign' or 'Storm,' but now she'll have a place to celebrate that special feeling of being a fan - with others, in public, and the volume on.

"Even for people who haven't had the opportunity to watch a lot of women's sports, you can come here and become an awesome women's sports fan," Barnes said. "Hopefully, we'll be clinking glasses, and eating good food, and sharing special moments together."

Barnes says women's athletics account for just 5% of sports media coverage, and starting a space that prioritizes them is a step toward equity.