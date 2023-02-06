Watch CBS News
Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery celebrates 4th anniversary with community

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

SEATTLE, February 4, 2023 - Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery was packed full of people for a party kicking off its 4th year and "Nepantla" themed art exhibit. One of the only latinx arts galleries in the Pacific Northwest, it is owned and operated by a local couple who puts focus on community and inclusion. With a new art exhibit every month, the art highlights marginalized communities. 

