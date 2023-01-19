Neighborhood Group serving fresh meals to South Park families impacted by flooding

SEATTLE, January 18, 2023 - A group of South Park neighbors are serving fresh meals to families impacted by king tide flooding.

"I get the word for one of my neighbors," said Monica Perez of Cultivate South Park. "He called me, 'hey, Monica, you have to come because the place is full of water."

Perez and her colleagues sprang into action after finding out water breached the walls of the Duwamish River.

"We hit the ground running, going door to door. We were asking neighbors what they needed, what food they needed, if they had any dietary restrictions," said Cultivate South Park Arts Curator Melanie Granger.

With dozens of families separated from their homes and stoves, the organization started dishing out meals and dropping off groceries wherever needed.

"It's what they want. If they request for fresh groceries, we've got it. If you request for a hot meal, you've got it. Something specifically for your kids, we got it," Granger shared.

Three weeks after the flood, Cultivate South Park is still serving food that's not only fresh, but caters to what families may have placed on their own dinner tables.

"If it's not something that you will use, or you will eat, most likely, it's going to go to waste," said Executive Director Crystal Brown. "We've got certain foods that our Khmer community is getting each day, and we have a vegetarian and a vegan family, and Monica's setting up a system now where families can actually go themselves and be like, 'okay, today I could use a hot meal because we're in a hotel without a kitchen,' or, 'oh, I've got a hotel with a kitchen now or kitchenette, so I'd love to have groceries.'"

The neighborhood is now bracing for another king tide, expected to wash ashore Monday.

"We are tough, we're ready for whatever comes," said Perez.

Granger continued, "we're tough, we're resilient, ready to rock."

Cultivate South Park is also collecting donations to help families purchase items they lost during the flood. You can find out more information by following this link.