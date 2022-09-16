Nationwide rail strike averted hours before start of disruptions in WA

By Anthony Monzon

SEATTLE - A last-minute labor deal between railroad companies and workers averted a strike that would have derailed train service nationwide.

Hours before a deadline that would have signaled the start of a complete disruption to rail service across Washington State, railroads and rail workers' unions came to a tentative agreement on a new labor contract.

Moving goods between the Evergreen State and Pacific Rim Countries, Janet Matkin of WSDOT says a freight strike could have prevented products from reaching store shelves, and packages from arriving on doorsteps.

"Washington's rail network is really critical, both for the movement of passengers, as well as freight," Matkin said. "The supply chain is already having issues related to the pandemic. Without the freight railroads running, things could have been really dramatic in terms of the repercussions."

For Puget Sound passengers, a strike may have forced prolonged cancellations. That's because Amtrak and Sound Transit operate on tracks owned by companies involved in the labor dispute, which WSDOT says control all train movements in the region.

"There would have been a lot of passengers who were affected, and perhaps wouldn't have been able to travel at all because there are no alternatives available," said Matkin.

Amtrak had already suspended service from the Pacific Northwest to Los Angeles and Chicago to prevent passengers from getting stranded mid-trip in the event of a strike. Now those customers are being notified the ride they thought was cancelled can still happen.

"Those people have the choice of either getting fully refunded, or changing their trip to a later time without any additional fees." Matkin continued, "those that didn't do anything may not even know that their trip was canceled to begin with, and they'll show up, and you know, it will be business as usual, and they won't even know the difference."

Next week, Amtrak will relaunch service between Washington State and British Columbia, which was terminated at the start of the pandemic.