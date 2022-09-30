Nathan's cinema picks: "Mulholland Drive" (2001)

By Nathan Durr

Continuing our weekly retrospective discussion of essential cinema viewings is David Lynch's 2001 magnum opus, Mulholland Drive. Notorious for its Kafkaesque depiction of Hollywood and its intoxicating masquerade delineating the perception of stardom, Mulholland Drive authoritatively persuades its viewers to reconsider their interest in pursuing their Hollywood dreams.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: David Lynch speaks onstage during the In Conversation Panel for 'Another Day In The Life" with Ringo Starr, David Lynch and Henry Diltz at Saban Theatre on October 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA ) Kevin Winter

It's difficult to assimilate coherent and concise thoughts when it comes to David Lynch's filmography and his overall body of work. Lynch is known for his surrealist abstract art that warrants countless interpretations, discussions, and explications. Most commonly known for his work on the 90's hit TV show Twin Peaks, Lynch established himself as one the more unique arthouse directors with other films such as Eraserhead (1977), The Elephant Man (1980), Blue Velvet (1986), Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992), and experimental films such as Inland Empire (2006), David Lynch Cooks Quinoa, and What Did Jack Do? (2017). Above all else, in my opinion, Mulholland Drive (2001) is singlehandedly David Lynch's crowning achievement. The film follows Betty, played by Naomi Watts, a bright-eyed actress finding her footing in the Hollywood industry. She crosses paths with Rita, played by Laura Harring, who's recently left amnesiac after being a part of a car accident. Together, the two unravel the mystery of Rita's perplexing identity, slowly uncovering the dark reality of her true surroundings.

In its broadest interpretation, Mulholland Drive is an examination and critique of the "Hollywood dream." From an outsider's perspective, it's difficult to believe the Hollywood business is anything but glamorous, provocative, and inspiring, however, those sentiments are a rose-tinted façade masking something truly horrific in nature. It's a not-so-subtle jab at the forceful politics in play within the studio filmmaking process, an examination of the creative stifling nature of Hollywood executives, and an assessment of the nightmarish qualities of our identities/realities. Mulholland Drive evokes similitudes to Ingmar Bergman's Persona (1966), a Swedish film in which an emotionally inoperative character struggles with her personal identity, duality, seclusion, and psychosis. Both films intensely traverse distorted realities and perceptions, delving into the notion of dawning masks to disguise one's true self. The works of Bergman and Lynch parallel one another nicely as both have contributed significantly to establishing mesmerizing and meaningful pieces of work within arthouse cinema.

Despite being listed as a surrealist neo-noir mystery with dramatic and thrilling undertones, Mulholland Drive is what I consider to be one of the more unnerving and disturbing horror films I've seen. David Lynch excels at subsuming uncanny and illusory iconographic imagery with narratives that encompass despairing themes and discussions. Where Lynch's films in the past have felt upfront with their tone, Mulholland Drive feels like his most tonally complex endeavor. What initially feels overtly sanguine and optimistic ultimately acquiesces to a more abhorrent reality that recontextualizes the film, both in its structure and thematic elements. There's something deeply perturbing about Lynch's ability to guise disconsolate and melancholic undertones within a narrative seemingly full of optimism and elation. That sanguineness is very surface level, however, as achieving your dreams within this industry specifically feels more and more like a pipe dream. It's a spine-chilling juxtaposition found between romanticizing success as a Hollywood star and the brutal reality faced by those who attempt to make it.

Cast members, Ann Miller, Justin Theroux, Director David Lynch, Naomi Watts, Dan Hedaya and Laura Elena Harring at the "Mulholland Drive" screening at the New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City. 10/6/2001. Photo: Evan / Getty Images

What solidifies this film as a must-see film is the dynamic performances by both Naomi Watts and Laura Harring. With supporting cast members such as Justin Theroux and even Billy Ray Cyrus, everyone instantly becomes submerged into this Lynchian world full of oddities and turmoil. Naomi Watts, as Betty, specifically stands out as her performance is deeply layered and not overtly clear, initially. She successfully captures the starry-eyed quality of a hungry actress ready for eminence, teetering on the verge of a mental collapse. The revelations of her character are truly disturbing as we're treated to one of the more startling third acts I've seen. The cinematography feels sugarcoated, almost as if there's a dreamlike quality to the way Hollywood is captured and portrayed. The way in which the unconscious mind is illustrated and the dichotomy between achieving your dreams and struggling for relevancy has never been explored to this depth before.

Discussions of psychiatry, ego, and the consternation of achieving the Hollywood dream are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to fully understanding Mulholland Drive. Like any good David Lynch film, Mulholland Drive provides just enough context for analysis without reaching a definitive conclusion. Notwithstanding its tendency to strike fear into its viewers, if you are brave enough for a second viewing, you'll be rewarded with a completely new film under a new pretense. This avant-garde approach to storytelling is one of the more engrossing and structurally intricate scripts out there, completely avoiding any preconceived perceptions of typical screenwriting, plot progression, and character development. Hardly anything about this film is conventional, to say the least. For as many times as I've seen this film, I've found solace in the fact that I may never fully understand Mulholland Drive's denouement. My wavering interpretations keep me coming back for more. If one thing is certain about David Lynch's Mulholland Drive, it's that this film will forever remain a puzzle having fans piece it together for the rest of time.