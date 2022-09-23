Nathan's cinema picks: "Memories of Murder" (2003)

By Nathan Durr

Cinema has been an integral part of my life dating back to my childhood. For me, movies are a way to entertain, inform, and inspire. I made it my life's mission to experience as many films as possible from diverse areas of the world, regardless of the time period. When integrating my thoughts and opinions into a coherent discussion, I found it especially difficult to narrow my choices down to just five entries. Over the course of five weeks, I'd like to discuss a singular film that changed my understanding of what films can be on a professional/personal level, the first of which is a South Korean investigative crime thriller, Memories of Murder.

Le rÃ©alisateur Bong Joon-ho le 11 septembre 2021 Ã Venise. Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Bong Joon-ho made a name for himself and South Korean cinema in 2019 with the release of Parasite. The film garnered a significant amount of attention in the domestic market and eventually won Best Picture in the 2020 Academy Awards, becoming the first non-English film to win the award. Since then, South Korean entertainment has reached larger audiences with the success of Netflix's Squid Game and Park Chan-wook's Decision to Leave (2022). With a broader audience, older South Korean films have reached new audiences as well. Lee Chang-dong's Burning (2018), Na Hong-Jin's The Wailing (2016), Kim Jee-woon's I Saw the Devil (2010), Bong Joon-ho's Mother (2009), and Park Chan-wook's Oldboy (2003) are all films I implore you to seek out.

If there's a singular film that is considered essential, it's Bong Joon-ho's Memories of Murder. With Parasite getting the attention it deserves, I'd argue it's Memories of Murder that deserves an equal amount of praise. Considering this was Bong Joon-ho's second feature-length film, the talent, and mastery we know of him today were readily on display despite taking place at the beginning of his career.

Memories of Murder is loosely adapted from a series of serial murders within the span of 1986-1991 in Hwaseong, South Korea. At the time of release, it was believed the murderer was still at large, making the entire film, particularly the ending, eerily uncomfortable and hard to stomach. Equally as important, Memories of Murder is an inspection of the political time period in which South Korea was faced with corruption, procedural ineptitude, and resource scarcity that allowed the killer to remain seemingly uncaptured for as long as he had. Accompanied with this harrowing narrative are Kim Hyeong-Gu's gloomy cinematography and Bong Joon-Ho's masterful attention to detail. Song Kang-ho and Kim Sang-kyung deliver powerhouse performances complete with layered nuances and rich depth. Although South Korean entertainment has become increasingly more popular domestically recently, Memories of Murder is a shining example of the consistency of quality to have come out of South Korea over the last few decades.

Most compellingly, Memories of Murder reignited what was considered to be a cold case. With improvements to DNA testing over the years, serial killer Lee Choon-jae was identified as a prime suspect in the majority of the linked cases occurring in Hwaseong from 1986-1991. Already serving prison time since 1994 for a separate crime, Lee Choon-jae was cited as being surprised it took this long to be linked to these murders transpiring +30 years ago. Without a conclusive ending, Memories of Murder primarily focuses on establishing a grim tone, ensnaring the area's trepidation and perturbation. It successfully encapsulates an immersive atmosphere and a transfixing narrative complete with gasp-worthy revelations and cessations. It's an unfortunate examination of the police procedural due process of the time and the consequences inherently incurred from neglect and inefficacy. With its dreary depiction of the gut-wrenching real-life events and its astute interrogation of the people and institutes entrusted with public safety, Memories of Murder unequivocally exists as a cornerstone in South Korean cinema. It walked so Parasite and others could run.