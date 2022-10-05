Nathan's cinema picks: "Fallen Angels" (1995)

Wong Kar-Wai's Fallen Angels (1995) continues our weekly discussion of essential cinema viewings. Within Wong's respected filmography, Fallen Angels is normally overlooked for his other films such as Chungking Express (1994), In the Mood for Love (2001), and 2046 (2004). Although I have a profound admiration for those respective films, Fallen Angels continues to be the film I revisit the most. With its lugubrious aura, eccentric characters, and hypnagogic imagery, Wong Kar-Wai's after-dark exploration of longing souls in an urban setting may be his most underrated venture.

Director Wong Kar-Wai has left an immense impression on my understanding of filmmaking. He has this miraculous artistry for crafting intimate and authentic narratives immersed in environments that feel genuine and reflective of his characters, encapsulating each film's respective tones geographically. Although Wong Kar-Wai's films feel methodical and punctilious, his creative process of formulating his films is anything but. The director is largely known for shooting without a finished script, working spontaneously, elongating the length of filming, and capturing ideas as they come. His body of work primarily focuses on exploring love through different lenses, examining the optimistic and damaging qualities of longing for adoration and tenderness. His films often cast the same actors, giving each of his films familiarity and connectedness. Fallen Angels is a byproduct of a previous film that came out a year before it, initially intended to be one of three intertwining stories before ultimately distinguishing itself as its own film.

On the tail end of Wong Kar-Wai's breakout hit, Chungking Express, Fallen Angeles is a loosely connected sequel in which nocturne souls reach out for human connection in a beautifully captured, neon-bathed Hong Kong. Wong Kar-Wai continues his study of human love, loss, and remembrance with Fallen Angels. The film is predominately shot at night and features characters who are experiencing a certain deprivation when it comes to human connectivity, thus their endless journey into the lonesome streets of Hong Kong each night. Having seen Wong's films in quick succession, it's clear that Fallen Angels feels like an amalgamation of his previous work. Fallen Angels assimilates the mob underworld aspects of As Tears go By, the illusory drift of Days of Being Wild, and the themes discussed in Chungking Express while maintaining a loosely connected plot between multiple characters.

By the time of its release, Wong Kar-Wai's director trademarks had taken form. Known for his hallmark step-printing editing, this technique allows the director the ability to dissociate his characters from their environments. Step-printing is the process of duplicating multiple frames, stretching the running time of the sequence, and differentiating the foreground and background at seemingly different frame rates. This approach was often used to separate his characters from their respective environments, secluding them from normalcy and enclosing them into a forlorn and depressive reality. Frequent cinematographer and creative partner Christopher Doyle contributed heavily to Wong Kar-Wai's overall style and look for his films. Doyle shot Fallen Angels with wide-angle lenses, portraying Hong Kong's city landscape as foreboding as it inundates its wandering lost souls of the night. Bilingual and licensed music plays a key role in expressing the tone and atmosphere of his films. Shirley Kwan's Forget Him and Laurie Anderson's Speak My Language are both effectively used and emanate the character's fervor in a diegetic way. Internal monologuing is heavily used to explore the mindsets of characters and low-key lighting is relied upon to establish an ambiance that parallels our character's despondency.

Analogous to his other films, Fallen Angels is less concerned with progressing its plot and more solicitous with setting a tone and atmosphere. Themes of urban dejection, desire, transient relationships, and longing are thoroughly explored. Takeshi Kaneshiro plays He Zhi Wu, a troublesome mute ex-convict who resorts to nighttime mischief to fill his emotional void. He eventually finds solace in someone who's equally as squirrelly as him played by Karen Mok Man Wai.

"Most people fall in love for the first time as teenagers. I guess I'm a late bloomer. Maybe I'm too picky. On May 30, 1995, I finally fell in love for the first time. It was raining that night. When I looked at her, I suddenly felt like I was a store, and she was me. Without any warning, she suddenly enters the store. I don't know how long she'll stay. The longer the better, of course," Kaneshiro exclaims as he dwells on his newfound love. Comparing love to grocery shopping is a compelling analogy. It's a rather benumbed outlook on relationships, communicating the level of intricacy involved with choosing a partner, examining your potential partner's qualities as if they're items in a grocery store, eventually leaving with said items that are capable of someday expiring.

Using this analogy, it's beguiling to think that other stores exist, substitute items prevail, and preferences change. To think about the notion of spending a chapter of your life with someone only for them to move on, those memories ceasing to exist for them and replaced by new ones. Meanwhile, those inconsolable memories live with us, ultimately cornering us in a lonesome state. The depiction of loneliness and soul-searching has never been captured quite like this before. Fallen Angels provides a compelling discussion on the aspects of love that get overlooked, desolation and melancholia. The film is rather touching in the sense that it views connectedness as a necessity. Without it, we're wondering souls searching for warmth and healing.