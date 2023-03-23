Nascar Season Opener Saturday April 1st

Saturday Night April 1st marks the 69th season opener at Evergreen Speedway in Monroe. The historic racetrack has been part of the NASCAR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS weekly racing series since its inception in 1982. This special night will feature five classes of circle track and figure eight racing.

The Speedway Chevrolet Pro Late Models kick off their first race of the season with everyone trying to dethrone back-to-back and multiple time NASCAR Champion Naima Lang. Hot on his rear bumper will be drivers like past Champion Pro/ Super Late Models Daniel Moore, former NASCAR Street Stock Champion Chad Fitzpatrick, Figure Eight Champ Dawson Cox, plus hard chargers and high season points finishers Nick Beecher and Haley Constance. The NASCAR Pro Late Model class is sure to be very lively with several new drivers moving up to the feature division.

The BECU NASCAR Mini Stocks will crown a new champion this season. One of the best drivers in Evergreen Speedway history, Lane Sundholm, will be retiring from driving full time. The Mini Stock Class has an amazing group of talented drivers all poised to be the Champion. 2022 Runner up Jimmy Absher will be pressured weekly by drivers like Lindon Smith, Tiffanie Engbaum, Ronny Absher and Ken LeGault to name a few.

One of the pillars of Evergreen Speedway is Figure Eight Racing. A fan favorite and hotly contested division, the 2022 Outlaw Figure Eights had the top 5 drivers within 54 points of each other. Returning Champion Ricky "The Kid" Deitz will be pressed every night out by Doug and Dakota Wilkinson, John "The Cowboy" Carlson and Jaime Corbett to name a few.

The Import Car version of Figure Eight Racing are the Buzz Inn Stingers. This group of daredevils fly through the "X" with their foot on the floor and put on some of the best race action every night of the year they perform. The 2022 Champion Branden Lindberg had an amazing season dominating the points battle. Hard Charger and class runner-up Jackson Beckel looks to shave the points battle a little closer in 2023. Other Top 5 drivers from 2022 like Andrew Reinders, Peyton Hopp and Damon Claibourn will surely close the gap as well.

Rounding out the opening night of racing will be the Interstate Batteries Hornet Division. This class is also an Import Car division made more for circle track and road course racing. This amazing class drew 77 different drivers over the 2022 season led by Champion Ryan Hausenfluck. Runner-up Calvin Miller lost the points battle by only 8 points. What a year this should be! Bobby Fisher, Christian Miller, and Dan Miller finished out the Top 5. Interstate Batteries also sponsors our Jr. Hornet Division which allows student aged drivers 12 to 14 years old to participate in their own class.

The 2023 Race Season will operate weekly with NASCAR and Drift Grandstand events every weekend through October 7th. Stay tuned for updates and special events all year!

Tickets and Details at evergreenspeedway.com