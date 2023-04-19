Narcan Vending Machines pass one year of use, seeing success

SEATTLE, April 18, 2023 — King County Public Health partnered with Peer Seattle and Peer Kent to install vending machines that dispense free fentanyl test strips and Narcan kits. Since April 2022, data shows more than 4000 fentanyl test strips and more than 1000 Narcan kits have been distributed. All this comes near Mayor Bruce Harrell's executive order to crack down on synthetic drug use through a collaboration of police and public health support. The executive order is part of Harrell's Downtown Action Plan. Peer Seattle, a host of a vending machine, says people use them every day and the goal is to install more of them around the city.