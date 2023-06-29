Nancy Drew - 'The web of yesterdays'

NANCY IS INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN CAREER DAY AT THE HIGH SCHOOL – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew work together to identify a creature. Meanwhile, Bess (Maddison Jaizani) reaches out to Carson (Scott Wolf) after receiving a cease-and-desist letter. Lastly, Tristan (guest star Henrique Zaga "Teen Wolf") ends up stealing Nancy's thunder during Career Day at the high school. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Alex Taub & Tiffany Patterson (#406). Original airdate 7/5/2023.