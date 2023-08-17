Nancy Drew - 'The light between lives'
SERIES FINALE - Nancy and the Drew Crew's mission to save Horseshoe Bay from sins of its past comes to an epic conclusion as they must contend with Nancy's most shocking discovery yet, one that will determine the fate of her star-crossed love with Ace. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Melinda Hsu Taylor and Lauren Glover (#413). Original airdate 8/23/2023.
