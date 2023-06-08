Watch CBS News
Nancy Drew - 'The danger of the hopeful sigil'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

FEELINGS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Ace (Alex Saxon) share a sweet moment while working together to find a way to break the curse. Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) and Jean (guest star Erica Cerra ("Supernatural," "The 100") continue growing closer, but a recent conversation leaves him with an unsettled feeling. Lastly, Jesse (guest star Geraldine Chiu "Snowpiercer") and Birdie (guest star Alison Thornton "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce") devise a plan to teach the school bully a lesson.  Jem Garrard directed the episode written by Celine Geiger & Lauren Glover (#403). Original airdate 6/14/2023.    

