Watch CBS News
Features

Nancy Drew - 'The crooked bannister'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Sin Eater | Nancy Drew Season 4 Trailer | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

SWITCHED – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) sends a group text to the Drew Crew asking them to meet her at The Claw ASAP. Meanwhile, Ace's (Alex Saxon) dad tries to get him to open up about Nancy. Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) makes plans with Nancy to mark the one-year anniversary of losing her mom. Larry Teng directed the episode Teleplay by Jen Vestuto & Melissa Marlette and Story by Sara Pearce (#408). Original airdate 7/19/2023. 

First published on July 12, 2023 / 9:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.