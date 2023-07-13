Nancy Drew - 'The crooked bannister'

SWITCHED – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) sends a group text to the Drew Crew asking them to meet her at The Claw ASAP. Meanwhile, Ace's (Alex Saxon) dad tries to get him to open up about Nancy. Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) makes plans with Nancy to mark the one-year anniversary of losing her mom. Larry Teng directed the episode Teleplay by Jen Vestuto & Melissa Marlette and Story by Sara Pearce (#408). Original airdate 7/19/2023.