'Mysteries Decoded presents: Spirit squad'

/ CW11 Seattle

ONE HOUR SPECIAL

THE SPIRIT SQUAD INVESTIGATES THE OLDEST HAUNTED HOUSE IN CALIFORNIA — This one-hour special follows paranormal investigator Sara Gray, psychic medium Steffany Strange, and paranormal researcher Brittney Crabb as they join to investigate the haunting of the historical Leonis Adobe residence in California, quickly discovering there might be larger supernatural forces at play. Original airdate 10/3/2022.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 9:33 AM

