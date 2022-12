NOW on CW11

THE LEGEND OF CHAMP — U.S. Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall and cryptozoologist Nick Valenzuela investigate sightings of a mysterious sea creature in Lake Champlain (#204). Original airdate 8/10/2022

