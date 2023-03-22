Watch CBS News
By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

SEATTLE, March 21, 2023 - The Washington State Patrol's statewide Move Over Slow Down campaign has reached Seattle this week. WSP and partners want to emphasize the importance of moving over or slowing down for emergency vehicles, first responders and tow trucks. In 2022, WSP reported 113 vehicle collisions within their department alone from drivers failing to slow down or move over.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 8:58 AM

