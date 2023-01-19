Most anticipated films of 2023

Building off the successes of 2022, this year looks to continue the momentum by equaling the amount of memorable theatrical experiences and providing high-caliber films from well-established directors. Like any year, 2023 contains a litany of notable installments in familiar franchises, many of which are on this list. There are plenty of projects to look forward to outside of the films listed below. Brandon Cronenberg starts the year off with his sci-fi psychological thriller Infinity Pool (January 27). M. Night Shyamalan looks to provide audiences with yet another trademarked twist with the release of Knock at the Cabin (February 3). Michael B. Jordan steps in as first-time director for another installment in the Creed franchise (March 3). David Fincher's The Killer was recently announced to come out at the beginning of November. Plenty of titles have yet to be officially provided release dates such as Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Ti West's MaXXXine, and Ridley Scott's Napoleon.

John Wick: Chapter 4 - March 24

Yeah, I'm thinking he's back.... again. The lovable Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the ferociously feared Baba Yaga. John Wick rose to prominence with its well-choreographed stunts helmed by longtime actor/coordinator turned director, Chad Stahelski. What started as a relatively simple plot, seeking revenge for taking away the last remembrance of his deceased wife, has only grown as Stahelski and Reeves have fleshed out this world of espionage and bounties. The price over Wick's head has never been higher in Chapter 4 as he seeks help from forces around the world to aid his fight against the High Table. The sprawling adventure takes John Wick to Japan, Berlin, and New York as he seeks an opportunity to rid himself of any prior ties to The Table and return to his peaceful life. Time will tell whether Wick earns his freedom or is consumed by the ruthless underworld of criminals.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie - April 7

Illumination, Shigeru Miyamoto, and Nintendo are teaming up to bring the iconic Italian plumber to the silver screen. Super Mario Bros. has already had an attempt to bring inhabitants of the Mushroom Kingdom to mass audiences to underwhelming critical responses in 1993. What seems like an onslaught of failed video game adaptations since then, tides seem to be changing with the recent release of The Last of Us HBO series and the cautious optimism surrounding Mario's latest adaptation. Although Chris Pratt's casting as the titled character warranted some uncertainty, the rest of the cast including Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, and Charles Martinet himself headline a rather well-rounded voice acting cast. If all else fails, at least we have Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

Evil Dead Rise - April 21

The Evil Dead franchise returns nearly 10 years after its last installment back in 2013. This franchise will always hold sentimental value considering it was the first R-rated film I saw by myself in theaters without parental supervision in 2013. Nothing could prepare me for the petrifying blood-soaked terror of Fede Álvarez's reboot of the series with Sam Rami and Bruce Campbell acting as producers. To this day I consider the reboot to be one of the best sequels/remakes in any established horror intellectual property. Evil Dead Rise is yet another franchise kick-starter encapsulating all the familiar aspects the series is known for. The film centers around two estranged sisters whose reconciliation is disturbed by the presence of a flesh-bewitching entity, forcing the family to come to terms with their broken kinship. Director Lee Cronin seeks to carry on the tradition of mixing moments of panic-stricken fear with emotional solemnity when the film releases in late April.

Beau Is Afraid - April 21

Ari Aster is back with the sinister intentions of creating yet another traumatizing theatrical experience with A24's upcoming release, Beau Is Afraid. Aster concocted one of the scariest films I've seen depicting a grieving family haunted by multi-generational trauma and an obscure lack of domestic agency with Hereditary (2018). Aster's second feature-length film, Midsommar (2019), was an emotional search for liberation from a toxic relationship wrapped in a Swedish folk-horror film akin to Robin Hardy's The Wicker Man (1975). Aster's newest foray is a surrealist epic odyssey embarking on one man's journey to see his mother, exposing his darkest fears and neurotic discomforts along the way. Based on his last two films, one could expect a deeply unsettling viewing experience with layers of nuance and richly developed themes and performances. We're being blessed with another Aster film this year and we're all not ready for it.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - June 2

It's been some time since we last saw Miles Morales back in 2018 with his first animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Heeling off the overwhelming successes of the last film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse catapults our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the multiverse where he's pitted against a team of Spider-People whose purpose is protecting the existence of the multiverse from oncoming threats. The continuation of Miles' story is sure to be an emotional one based solely on the trailers provided, featuring a heart-to-heart conversation with Miles and his mother highlighting the importance of feeling like you belong and never forgetting the people and places that shaped you. This long-anticipated sequel can't come soon enough as it kicks off the summer blockbuster season in the best way possible.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - June 30

The last time we saw Indy on the big screen was back in 2008 when Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released to mixed critical and audience reviews. Steven Spielberg relinquishes his directing responsibilities to James Mangold, the first shift in directors the series has seen. Harrison Ford and Mads Mikkelsen headline a stacked ensemble cast including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, and of course - Karen Allen. The latest chapter in the daredevil archaeologist's book is being kept under wraps for the time being, but the latest trailer gave us a glimpse at the tone of the film alongside some impressive iconography. Mads Mikkelsen plays the villainous role of Voller, an ex-Nazi working with NASA, a particularly exquisite choice for casting based on his work as Le Chiffre in Martin Campbell's Casino Royale (2006). John Rhys-Davies returns to the series as Indy's best friend, Sallah, and Toby Jones is a welcomed addition playing a character named Basil. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny seeks to make amends for the previous installment and return to the swashbuckling adventure franchise we all know and love.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - July 14

At this point, Tom Cruise is just crossing things off his bucket list and it's exhilarating to watch each time. Whether it be scaling the Burj Khalifa in Ghost Protocol (2011), strapped to the side of a departing airplane in Rogue Nation (2015), or attempting a high-altitude low parachute skydive in Fallout (2018), there's an attempt to one-up himself with each subsequent sequel. Dead Reckoning features perhaps his most perilous stunt yet capturing the 60-year-old Cruise utilizing a motorcycle to base jump off the side of a cliff. Personally, the Mission: Impossible franchise has become less about the narrative and more about the spectacle, devising immersive experiences meant to be seen on the biggest screen with the best sound possible. Cruise and McQuarrie's commitment to capturing everything as much as possible in-camera is admirable and provides an immersive experience like none other. The seventh installment in this franchise seems to be the penultimate signifying the near end to Ethan Hunt's espionage days.

Barbie - July 21

Listen, I'm just as surprised as you are. If someone told me a film related to the Barbie IP would become one of the more anticipated films of 2023, I'd laugh. It wasn't until they attached Greta Gerwig to direct the film and have Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as the iconic Barbie/Ken duo. A recently released trailer creatively pays homage to Stanly Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), recapturing Kubrick's infamous monolith scene signifying a new age for the Barbie brand. Other names attached to the project include Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, and Emerald Fennell. The film follows Barbie on her search for happiness in the human world after being exiled from Barbieland for being less than an ideal-looking doll. Greta Gerwig at the helm gives me hope this film will have more to say than its direct-to-video counterparts aimed toward preadolescents. There are only a few certainties in 2023, one of them being my presence at the Barbie opening night premiere - one ticket, please.

Oppenheimer - July 21

Battling for my attention on July 21st is Christopher Nolan's biographical drama following theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his tribulations developing the atomic bomb in 1945. Nolan is one of the few directors working today where his films are considered "events." After the muddled release strategy of his last film, Tenet (2020), causing a switch in production/distribution partners, Oppenheimer is set to exclusively release in theaters. Audiences will be treated to Nolan's specialties once again with an absolutely stacked cast, Hoyte van Hoytema's grandiose cinematography, and music compositions by Ludwig Göransson. Adapting the life of Oppenheimer will make for an interesting watch. He was a very intense person, yet a very educated theoretician whose work helped predict the findings of neutrons, positrons, and mesons amongst other things. The race between Germany and the U.S. to create these powerful weapons was a fierce time in our history in the late 30s and into the 40s. Considering the film is named after Oppenheimer himself, I expect a thorough character study delving into aspects of loyalty, self-sacrifice, and accountability in this fearful time in American history.

Dune: Part Two - November 3

Denis Villeneuve did the impossible and successfully adapted what is considered to be dense source material in Frank Herbert's science fiction novel, Dune. Although we only received the first half, this two-parter already feels destined to be one of the more celebrated and critically acclaimed sci-fi franchises of the past few decades. Timothée Chalamet returns as the heroic Paul Atreides, Zendaya figures to have more of a presence as Chani, and Stellan Skårsgard returns as the feared Vladimir Harkon. New cast additions include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, and Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam just to name a few. Part two tracks the uprise of Paul Atreides and the Fremen against the conspirators who dismantled Paul's family and structure. It's a coming-of-age tale exploring religion, tradition/customs, ecology, and politics in fascinating ways and we won't have to wait much longer for Villeneuve's epic conclusion.