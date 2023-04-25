More than 2 million sledgehammers recalled due to head detaching
ATLANTA (WUPA/CNN) - More than 2 million sledgehammers are being recalled over fears of the heads flying off and causing injuries.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says DeWalt, Stanley FATMAX, and Craftsman fiberglass sledgehammers -- all made by Stanley Black and Decker -- are under recall.
The commission says the heads of the hammers can loosen prematurely and detach unexpectedly. Consumer officials said they have received reports of at least 192 detachments involving the affected sledgehammers -- including at least two reports of facial or head injuries by people using the products.
This recall involves certain DeWalt, Stanley FATMAX, and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers. The recalled sledgehammers weigh between 2 and 12 pounds and range between 14" and 36" in length. The DeWalt sledgehammers are yellow and black, the Stanley sledgehammers are yellow and black and the Craftsman sledgehammers are red and black. Each sledgehammer has the brand written on the handle. The model numbers of the DeWALT and Craftsman hammers are marked on the hammerhead. Model numbers of the Stanley hammers are located on a sticker on the handle.
The products were sold at hardware stores nationwide, as well as through online retailers including Ace Hardware, Home Depot, and Amazon. The hammers were sold from November 2013 through November 2022, and retailed for between $18 and $26.
A full list of the sledgehammers involved in the recall can be found in the list below:
Model No.
Description
DWHT56141
2lb Fiberglass Drilling Hammer
DWHT56142
3lb Fiberglass Drilling Hammer
DWHT56143
2-1/2 lb Fiberglass Engineering Hammer
DWHT56146
2-1/2 lb Fiberglass Blacksmith Hammer
DWHT56147
4lb Fiberglass Blacksmith Hammer
DWHT56148
4lb Fiberglass Engineering Hammer
DWHT56024
4lb Drilling Sledgehammer - hollow handle
DWHT56025
4lb BS Sledgehammer - hollow handle
DWHT56026
4lb ENG Sledgehammer - hollow handle
DWHT56027
6lb Sledgehammer - hollow handle
DWHT56029
10lb Sledge 36"Hammer - hollow handle
DWHT56030
12lb Sledgehammer - hollow handle
Model No.
Description
CMHT54163
4 LB Engineering Hammer
CMHT56006
3 LB Drilling Hammer
CMHT56011
8 LB Sledgehammer
CMHT56019
10 LB Sledgehammer
Model No.
Description
FMHT51297
4 LB Engineer Hammer
FMHT51298
4 LB Blacksmith Hammer
FMHT51308
3 LB Drilling Hammer
FMHT56006
3 LB Drilling Hammer
FMHT56008
4 LB Blacksmith Hammer
FMHT56009
4 LB Engineer Hammer
FMHT56010
6 LB FATMAX Sledgehammer
FMHT56011
8 LB FATMAX Sledgehammer
FMHT56019
10 LB FATMAX Sledgehammer
The Consumer Product Safety Commission is advising owners of the products to stop using them immediately and contact Stanley Black and Decker for a refund.
Consumers can call Stanley Black & Decker at 855-418-3032 weekdays from 8 am to 6 pm ET, or check online at https://stanleyblackanddecker.com/sledgehammerrecall -- They can also visit www.dewalt.com, www.craftsman.com or www.stanleytools.com and click on "Safety Notices and Recalls" for more information.
