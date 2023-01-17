More than 100 volunteers pack fresh food for neighbors on MLK Jr. Day

SEATTLE, January 16, 2023 - Community members in South Seattle worked shoulder to shoulder this Martin Luther King Jr. Day to ensure meals make it to the tables of neighbors in need.

"It's really exciting to know that we're not just using this day off of work, [for] just like, 'oh, we get to sleep in.' It's like, 'how can we give back to other people,'" said Aisha Watkins, one of more than 100 volunteers who spent their day picking through produce and packaging items at Food Lifeline.

Team members came from different walks of life to make a difference, from tech workers to teens.

"We're just making a fun family day of it, giving back to our community, and just honoring Dr. King," shared Madeline Haydon, a Food Lifeline board member.

Haydon was sorting grapefruit alongside loved ones Monday. She even got her daughter's girl scout troop to join in.

"Access to food is such a basic human need." Haydon continued, "now that I'm a mother myself, it just makes me so much more convinced about doing your part in order to help prevent other people from going hungry."

By the end of the day, volunteers prepped thousands of pounds of fresh produce, dairy, proteins, and pantry staples. All of it will soon make its way to more than 320 partner organizations fighting hunger throughout Western Washington.

"It's important for us to be able to give back to the community that has given so much to us," said Watkins.

"It's a very tangible way to give back to your community," Haydon said. "What better way than just to make sure your neighbors have access to food, and their children have access to food too?"

Anyone interested in lending a hand at Food Lifeline can find more information on the organization's website by following this link.