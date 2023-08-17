More than 1.5M dehumidifiers recalled due to fire hazards; At least 4 deaths reported
(WUPA) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says that 1.56 million dehumidifiers manufactured by Gree Electric Appliances of China have been recalled due to the risk of fire and burns.
The recalled dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke, and catch fire. According to the CPSC, four deaths have potentially been associated with the dehumidifiers, all involving house fires that may have been caused by the recalled units. One death happened in Ohio in 2016. Another in 2022 in Iowa, while two more occurred in 2022 in Missouri.
There have been a total of 2,000 reports of these units overheating with about 450 fires reported, resulting in more than $19 million in damage.
According to the CPSC, the recall of the affected dehumidifiers was first announced in September 2013, updated in October 2013, expanded in January 2014, re-announced in May 2014, and re-announced again in November 2016.
The recalled dehumidifiers have been sold at AAFES, HH Gregg, Home Depot, Kmart, Lowe's, Menards, Mills Fleet Farm, Sam's Club, Sears, Walmart, and other stores nationwide as well as in Canada, and online at Amazon.com and Ebay.com, from January 2005 through January 2014 for between $110 and $400.
According to the November 2016 recall announcement, the recalled dehumidifiers are 20, 25, 30, 40, 45, 50, 65, and 70-pint dehumidifiers manufactured by Gree Electric Appliances, of China with brand names Danby, De'Longhi, Fedders, Fellini, Frigidaire, GE, Gree, Kenmore, Norpole, Premiere, Seabreeze, SoleusAir and SuperClima.
The brand name and the pint capacity are printed on the front of the dehumidifier. The model number and date code are printed on a sticker on the back, front or side of the unit. The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray or black plastic and measure between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep.
Consumers are advised to unplug the dehumidifiers immediately and contact Gree at 866-853-2802 from 8 am to 6 pm ET Monday through Friday, or online at greedehumidifierrecall.com and click on Recall to receive a refund.
The full list of model numbers of the recalled dehumidifiers can be found below:
Danby or Premiere
Model number
Capacity
Date code range
DDR3011
30-pint
All units
DDR30P
30-pint
All units
DDR4511
45-pint
All units
DDR45P
45-pint
All units
DDR6511
65-pint
All units
DDR65CHP
65-pint
All units
De'Longhi or SuperClima
Model number
Capacity
Date code range
DDSE30
30-pint
All units
DDSE40
40-pint
All units
DG50
50-pint
All units
Fedders
Model number
Capacity
Date code range
FEDH-MAH030-C15
30-pint
All units
FEDH-MAH070-C15
70-pint
All units
Fellini
Model number
Capacity
Date code range
13-06030
50-pint
All units
13-06031
70-pint
All units
Frigidaire
Model number
Capacity
Date code range
FDB30R1
30-pint
01/07 through 09/08
FDB50R1
50-pint
01/07 through 09/08
FDB70R1
70-pint
01/07 through 09/08
FDD25S1
25-pint
01/07 through 09/08
FDF50S1
50-pint
01/07 through 09/08
FDF70S1
70-pint
01/07 through 09/08
FDL30R1
30-pint
01/07 through 09/08
FDL50R1
50-pint
01/07 through 09/08
FDL50S1
50-pint
01/07 through 09/08
FDL70R1
70-pint
01/07 through 09/08
FDL70S1
70-pint
01/07 through 09/08
FDM30R1
30-pint
01/07 through 09/08
FDR30S1
30-pint
01/07 through 09/08
GE
Model number
Capacity
Date code range
ADEH50LN
50 pint
01/08 through 12/10
ADER30LN
30 pint
01/08 through 12/10
ADER40LN
40 pint
01/08 through 12/10
ADER50LN
50 pint
01/08 through 12/10
ADER65LN
65 pint
01/08 through 12/10
ADEW30LN
30 pint
01/08 through 12/10
ADEW50LN
50 pint
01/08 through 12/10
ADEW65LN
65 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHH40LL
40 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHH50LM
50 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHR30LL
30 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHR30LM
30 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHR40LL
40 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHR40LM
40 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHR50LL
50 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHR50LM
50 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHR65LL
65 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHR65LM
65 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHW30LM
30 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHW50LM
50 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHW65LM
65 pint
01/08 through 12/10
Gree
Model number
Capacity
Date code range
13-06090
30-pint
All units
13-06091
45-pint
All units
13-06092
50-pint
All units
GDN40AH-A4EBB1A
40-pint
All units
GDN45AH-A3EBB2A
45-pint
All units
GDN50AF-A3EBA8A
50-pint
All units
GDN50AF-A3EBA8B
50-pint
All units
GDN70AF-A3EBA8A
70-pint
All units
GDN70AF-A3EBB3A
70-pint
All units
GDN70AI-A3EBB2A
70-pint
All units
GDNE30AEBA1A8A
30-pint
All units
GDNE40AEBA1A8A
40-Pint
All units
GDNE50AFBA1A8A
50-pint
All units
GDNE65AFBA1A8A
65-pint
All units
Kenmore
Model number
Capacity
Date code range
407.52301210
30-pint
2012-04 through 2012-09
407.52501210
50-pint
2012-04 through 2012-09
407.52701210
70-pint
2012-04 through 2012-09
407.52702210
70-pint
2012-04 through 2012-08
Norpole
Model number
Capacity
Date code range
NPDH30PG
30-pint
All units
Seabreeze
Model number
Capacity
Date code range
DH450S
50-pint
All units
DH470S
70-pint
All units
SoleusAir
Model number
Capacity
Date code range
CFM-25E
25-pint
All units
CFM-40E
40-pint
All units
DP1-30-03
30-pint
All units
DP1-40-03
40-pint
All units
DP1-50-03
50-pint
All units
DP1-50-03A
50-pint
All units
DP1-70-03
70-pint
All units
GL-DEH-30-1
30-pint
1211 through 0612
GL-DEH-45-2
45-pint
1211 through 0612
GL-DEH-50-2L2
50-pint
1211 through 0612
GL-DEH-50-2Q2
50-pint
1211 through 0612
GL-DEH-70-2S2
70-pint
1211 through 0612
GL-DEH-70P-2S2
70-pint
0112 through 0612
GM-DEH-30M-1L2
30-pint
010512 through 061412
GM-DEH-30M-1R2
30-pint
010512 through 061412
GM-DEH-45-1
45-pint
122511 through 062112
GM-DEH-70-1S2
70-pint
010512 through 062112
SG-DEH-25-4
25-pint
032711 through 081712
SG-DEH-30-2
30-pint
032711 through 050712
SG-DEH-30B-1
30-pint
011210 through 041310
SG-DEH-30M-1
30-pint
010210 through 071512
SG-DEH-30M-1A
30-pint
121510 through 111011
SG-DEH-30M-1L2
30-pint
010510 through 071512
SG-DEH-30M-1R2
30-pint
010510 through 071512
SG-DEH-45-1
45-pint
010210 through 071512
SG-DEH-45-1A
45-pint
121510 through 111011
SG-DEH-45-2
45-pint
032711 through 050712
SG-DEH-50-2
50-pint
010712 through 010712
SG-DEH-70-1
70-pint
010210 through 071512
SG-DEH-70-1A
70-pint
121510 through 111011
SG-DEH-70-2
70-pint
032711 through 050712
SG-DEH-70-2S2
70-pint
032711 through 050712
