More than 1.5M dehumidifiers recalled due to fire hazards; At least 4 deaths reported

Over 1 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire, burn hazards Over 1 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire, burn hazards 01:00

(WUPA) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says that 1.56 million dehumidifiers manufactured by Gree Electric Appliances of China have been recalled due to the risk of fire and burns.

The recalled dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke, and catch fire. According to the CPSC, four deaths have potentially been associated with the dehumidifiers, all involving house fires that may have been caused by the recalled units. One death happened in Ohio in 2016. Another in 2022 in Iowa, while two more occurred in 2022 in Missouri.

More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire and burn hazards. CPSC

There have been a total of 2,000 reports of these units overheating with about 450 fires reported, resulting in more than $19 million in damage.

According to the CPSC, the recall of the affected dehumidifiers was first announced in September 2013, updated in October 2013, expanded in January 2014, re-announced in May 2014, and re-announced again in November 2016.

The recalled dehumidifiers have been sold at AAFES, HH Gregg, Home Depot, Kmart, Lowe's, Menards, Mills Fleet Farm, Sam's Club, Sears, Walmart, and other stores nationwide as well as in Canada, and online at Amazon.com and Ebay.com, from January 2005 through January 2014 for between $110 and $400.

According to the November 2016 recall announcement, the recalled dehumidifiers are 20, 25, 30, 40, 45, 50, 65, and 70-pint dehumidifiers manufactured by Gree Electric Appliances, of China with brand names Danby, De'Longhi, Fedders, Fellini, Frigidaire, GE, Gree, Kenmore, Norpole, Premiere, Seabreeze, SoleusAir and SuperClima.

The brand name and the pint capacity are printed on the front of the dehumidifier. The model number and date code are printed on a sticker on the back, front or side of the unit. The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray or black plastic and measure between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep.

Consumers are advised to unplug the dehumidifiers immediately and contact Gree at 866-853-2802 from 8 am to 6 pm ET Monday through Friday, or online at greedehumidifierrecall.com and click on Recall to receive a refund.

The full list of model numbers of the recalled dehumidifiers can be found below: