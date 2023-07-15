Moonshine - 'There is no I in denial'

REELING IN THE AFTERMATH – The aftermath of the Goddessfest finds Rhian (Anastasia Phillips) on the warpath, still reeling over the loss of her finger and the revelation that her husband Terry (James Gilbert) has been sleeping with her sister Nora (Emma Hunter). As Lidia (Jennifer Finnigan) watches Rhian exact revenge on various members of the family, she wonders whether she's next (#103). The episode was written by Matt MacLennan and directed by Scott Smith. CW original airdate 7/21/2023.