Moonshine - 'So long farewell, you're staying'

SEASON FINALE

ALLAN HAWCO (Republic of Doyle, Frontier) GUEST STARS – With the truth finally out in the open, the Finley-Cullens have made peace with each other. But things are far from over. Now they must face their biggest challenge of all: find the missing drugs, reason with the shady buyers, and frame Jill (Allegra Fulton) -- all while hosting the yearly cop fundraiser. As the RCMP closes in, Lidia (Jennifer Finnigan) must step up and risk everything to save the Moonshine. Can she pull it off in time, while in lederhosen (#108)? The episode was written and directed by Sheri Elwood. CW original airdate 8/25/2023.