Moonshine - 'Love will tear us apart'

THE ART OF GHOSTING – Love isn't in the air and it's not just because the Moonshine is hosting a pirate-themed wedding complete with a mermaid-adorned chuppa and a missing bride and groom. But not every relationship is doomed. Daniel (guest star Jonathan Silverman) is back in town and ready to go all in with Lidia (Jennifer Finnigan) and the kids, but is Lidia aligned? Meanwhile Rhian (Anastasia Phillips) is having the best sex of her life with... Oscar (Farid Yazdani) -- who unbeknownst to her, has Crystal (Erin Darke) on the case, wired up to eavesdrop on the family. But is Rhian's heart the only thing he's going to break (#105)? The episode was written by Josh Salzman and directed by Scott Smith. The CW original airdate 8/4/2023.