Model Mania at the Museum of Flight
SEATTLE, February 19,2023 - The Northwest Scale Modelers Show has been running for more than 20 years. Professionals, hobbyists and spectators gathered in the Museum of Flight to observe nearly 2500 scale models ranging from planes and cars to Sci-Fi robots. A Black History Month display table was set up to tell stories of the Tuskegee Airmen and other Black contributors through scale models.
