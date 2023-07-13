Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Review: A Mission to Accept

The Mission: Impossible intellectual property has existed for the better part of 50 years dating back to the original 1966 American espionage television series. A procession of films starting with Brian De Palma's 1996 delineation of the source material enkindled a strong following of action thrill-ride enthusiasts, each awaiting the latest death-defying feat from the ageless wonder himself, Tom Cruise. With each subsequent film, the series has shifted away from De Palma's trademarked directorial techniques such as point-of-view perspectives, split-diopter shots, and cross-cutting to manufacture enough rising tension in the edit. The core fundamentals of the spy espionage sub-genre have largely taken a backseat since then, instead relying on spectacle as the main selling point. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One comes full circle with the series' roots, however, recapturing that classic De Palma tension while upping the ante with a few truly inspiring action set pieces.

Paramount Pictures

Atoning for the failures of the past and reconciling with the repercussions are the central themes of this newest rendition. As the film's cinematic qualities are heavily influenced by the past, so is the narrative, attempting to interweave pieces of Ethan Hunt's tempestuous history with a threat that portends the well-being of his fellow Impossible Mission Force crewmates. Dead Reckoning also feels timely, centering the film around a sentient artificial intelligence whose ability to infiltrate secure databases and control information spawns a global race for control. Artificial intelligence, the ability to process human intelligence through technology, has dictated the conversation as we implement various AI-generated applications into our daily lives. As advancements in computer sciences grow, artificial neural networks augment in complexities, making artificial intelligence a useful, but dangerous tool.

Of course, automated technology of this magnitude isn't easy to come by. As the omnipresent rogue AI looms large over the narrative, it's up to Ethan and his band of trusted allies to locate two halves of a key that's supposedly an access point to the AI's source code – giving anyone who possesses the key control over The Entity. Once obtained, the very infrastructure of how we obtain our information is put into jeopardy. For some, this is an opportunity to strengthen nations, exploiting others' weaknesses and becoming impenetrable. For others, it's a profitable endeavor. Morality ceases to exist in this globe-trotting race for the truth.

The only one trusted enough to secure the key and end The Entity is Ethan and his crew of disavowed IMF collaborators. Tom Cruise once again reprises his role as the highly skilled field operative entrusted with the high-stakes responsibility of saving the world, once again. Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames return as the incomparable tech duo, tasked with assisting Ethan and often acting as the voice of reason. Rebecca Ferguson also returns for her third Mission Impossible film as Ilsa Faust, an anti-hero acting on her own accord and interests this time around. Dead Reckoning also introduces a few new players: Hayley Atwell as Grace, a sticky-fingered thief whose morals are somewhat ambiguous, Pom Klementieff as Paris, a silently bruiting force of chaos and bruising enforcer serving Gabriel, played by Esai Morales, the film's terror-inducing antagonist and representative of The Entity.

Christopher McQuarrie returns as screenwriter and director of his third Mission Impossible film. Although his previous films in the franchise have prioritized scale and heart-stopping displays of bravery on Tom Cruise's part, Dead Reckoning finds the perfect balance of interspersing some truly compelling themes and plot points in between those ostentatious set pieces we've come to expect. Some exceptionally interesting moral quandaries surround the adequacy of this recently discovered sentient computer algorithm. Despite acting as a faceless antagonist, McQuarrie finds creative ways to utilize The Entity, showcasing a sliver of its true potential. One standout scene, in particular, features a cross-cutting edited cat-and-mouse game at the newly constructed Abu Dhabi Midfield Terminal Building. This scene follows the "bomb under the table" physiology to scene construction famously discussed by Alfred Hitchcock where tension is organically created when the audience is aware of something before it's known by the characters. There are plenty of other instances and clever interjections establishing the AI as a formidable threat, often toying with Ethan's team, causing uncertainty and sometimes mistrust in this nonlinear journey to the key.

Paramount Pictures

Although Dead Reckoning does a credible job of establishing the threat, its antagonistic muse for The Entity, Gabriel, felt underwhelming in comparison. The manipulative and somewhat menacing overarching antagonist is a ghost of Ethan's past, reemerging as a reminder of tragic events that occurred off-screen in the early development of Ethan's career. Dead Reckoning alludes to the tracking of one's position by using its previous locations as an estimate for their trajectory. This emotionally injurious event is a repetitive ebb and flow of loss and suffering, causing Ethan to devotedly distance himself from those whom he may harm. Having this be the main catalyst for the antagonist's demeanor falls somewhat shallow, relying on an element of Ethan's past that is just now being introduced seven films into the franchise. It's an attempt to sew the past with present and acts as a parallel to what transpires in the film with a certain character. It's poetic on paper, but its execution leaves much to be desired as I'm sure many will be conflicted with the result.

Luckily, the addition of Hayley Atwell's Grace and Pom Klementieff's Paris more than saves the film from the shortcomings of Dead Reckoning's lackluster villain. Grace plays a mischievous double-crossing agent of chaos whose inclusion often causes plans to go awry, contributing to some brilliant back-and-forth banter between her and Ethan. Her past is relatively compelling, forced to rely on thievery to make a life for herself. You can tell there's reluctance in her actions, but enough suaveness in her trickery to question her allegiances. Pom Klementieff plays a ferocious destructive force of nature, making a commanding impression despite lacking significant lines of dialogue. Both Atwell and Klementieff match Cruise's physicality and at times exceed it. Whether they're drifting through the streets of Rome, engaging in hand-to-hand combat in cramped corridors, or frenziedly maneuvering through the carts of a deteriorating train, both actresses were genuinely impressive considering the corporeally taxing roles they were given.

Tom Cruise is no stranger to physically demanding roles. Although the stunts here never reach the heights of the franchise's previous installment, Fallout, they're still quite the achievement to behold. There's something to be said about the communal experience of watching this film in a packed theater with the beautiful clarity and scope of IMAX. As Tom Cruise dare-devilishly rides his motorcycle off the edge of a cliff, base jumping onto an oncoming train, my theater became spellbound. Multiple people positioned themselves upright, leaning in closer to the action. One person let out a faint "That's not CGI," as Cruise freefalls through the air at high-octane velocity. Christopher McQuarrie and company have managed to capture some of the best action sequences put to film in all three of his installments. Their commitment to practicality and capturing these scenes in-camera is what sets this franchise apart.

Paramount Pictures

Coming off the constant adrenaline rush of Fallout, Dead Reckoning manages to perfectly pace three distinct action sequences within an overarching narrative designed to bring a close to the Ethan Hunt saga. As Ethan's arc comes full circle, so does this franchise, leading back to the 1996 film that started it all. Dead Reckoning purposefully parallels De Palma's franchise starter in the best ways, incorporating stylistic Dutch angles, effectuating the return of the morally ambiguous Agent Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny), interspersing tense-ridden sequences that don't require ultra-sophisticated stunts, and an eerily familiar third-act conclusion. Fans of the first film will be delighted to see some tongue-in-cheek references to the original. Thematically, incorporating the past with the present from a filmmaking perspective is a brainy move. Not only does this make for an emotionally rich experience (for the most part) for fans who have been invested in the franchise for decades, but it allows Dead Reckoning a chance to explore some fun and varied thematic elements that help this chapter feel fresh. With the franchise being on cruise control – continuously providing films synonymous with quality, make it your mission to support this film on the big screen, the way it was intended.