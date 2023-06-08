MindTheZone campaign alerts lake users to seaplanes landing, taking off

SEATTLE, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 -- The City of Seattle has been annually installing seaplane advisory buoys since 2018. A campaign launched last year to remind lake users to #MindTheZone in Lake Union. The buoys will flash yellow when a seaplane is about to take off or land, alerting folks in the water to move over at least 200 feet. After showing success last year, the Recreational Boating Association of Washington hopes the campaign continues to bring awareness so people can safely and effectively share the water. The 5 buoys are installed for use from Memorial Day through Labor Day.