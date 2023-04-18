Michelle Yeoh set to return in new ''Star Trek'' movie

(CNN) -- Live long and prosper, Michelle Yeoh.

After winning a best actress Oscar for her role in "Everything Everywhere All At Once" last month, Yeoh is preparing to step back into the Star Trek universe to reprise her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou in the new "Star Trek: Section 31" movie.

Yeoh was first introduced as the character in 2017, when the Emmy-winning "Star Trek: Discovery" TV series debuted on Paramount+.

Paramount+ and CBS Studios announced the news on Tuesday. Yeoh will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

TOPSHOT - Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Yeoh said in a press release that she is "beyond thrilled" to reprise her role in the "Section 31" movie, which she says "has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of 'Star Trek' launched."

"To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that's shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can't wait to share what's in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)," she continued.

It truly has been a year of dreams coming true for Yeoh, who made history as the first woman of Asian descent to win an Oscar in the best actress category in March. "Everything Everywhere All At Once" took home seven Oscars that night, including Yeoh's big win and the top prize for best picture.

"Section 31" will showcase Yeoh's character as she joins a secret division of Starfleet and is "tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and faces the sins of her past," according to an official synopsis.

"Star Trek: Section 31" will begin production later this year.