Meghan, Duchess of Sussex signs with WME for representation

(CNN) -- Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has signed a representation deal with global entertainment agency WME, the agency confirmed Friday.

"(WME) will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film and television production, brand partnerships and more," the agency shared on social media, adding that it was "honored" to represent her "in all areas."

We are honored to announce that WME now represents Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex in all areas. https://t.co/xHPxCxVoMa pic.twitter.com/Ham9AkpEmq — WME (@WME) April 27, 2023

News of the agreement was first reported in an exclusive by Variety on Thursday. The outlet also reported that Meghan's team at WME will include Dwayne Johnson's representative, Brad Slater; Serena Williams' agent, Jill Smoller; and Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, WME's global entertainment and sports unit.

WME will also represent Prince Harry and Meghan's company Archewell, Variety reported.

Through Archewell Productions -- which falls under the umbrella of Archewell -- the Sussexes have a multi-year production deal with streaming giant Netflix. In December 2022, they released two docuseries: "Harry & Meghan," a six-parter offering their perspective on their life in the British royal family; and "Live to Lead," which interviewed leaders in their fields.

Archewell Audio similarly has a partnership with Spotify, and has released "Archetypes," an original podcast series, on the platform.